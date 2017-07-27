Leonardo DiCaprio, Kate Winslet, & Billy Zane Had A Titanic-Sized Reunion Last Night

Leonardo DiCaprio, Kate Winslet, and Billy Zane joined forces once again at the Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation's annual charity auction in France on Wednesday.
The foundation, which was founded in 1998, provides grants to environmental protection projects. Its charity work includes restoration causes for marine life, landscapes, and support for indigenous rights, as well as other topics. Since its founding, the Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation has provided more than $80.1 million in grants for environmental causes across 50 countries.
As People points out, the Titanic reunion also happened to come in the same year that marks the 20th anniversary of the film's release.
Billy Zane shared a photo from the event on his Instagram, along with a clever caption: "Gangs back together. Now we're saving icebergs. Go figure."
DiCaprio also danced with Madonna at the fundraiser gala, and it looked like the pop star was having a blast.
?? "MADONNAAAAA!" -- Madonna having so much fun at the finale of Leonardo DiCaprio's gala fundrasier last night in St Tropez (Jul 26 2017) pic.twitter.com/xbMf20o9cx— Madonna Bible (@MadonnaBible) July 27, 2017
People reports that attendees at the charity auction could bid on the chance to have dinner with DiCaprio and Winslet. The meal will be this fall in New York City, at the restaurant of the winner's choosing. In addition to being the ultimate Titanic fan experience, the dinner is also for charity, the magazine notes. It will benefit Winslet's GoFundMe campaign for a woman named Gemma Nuttall's cancer treatment.
Titanic's official release date was 23rd January 1998. So hopefully, this won't be the only 20th anniversary Titanic news we see this year. (And you can expect to see plenty of tweets and Facebook statuses filled with Titanic quotes once December rolls around.)
