When we think about finger jewellery, often our minds jump straight to images of dainty gold rings or delicate diamonds. Though the classics never fail us, this season we’re turning our attention to sweetshop-style accessories that make a major statement – think candy for your hands. Seen on the likes of Dua Lipa Bella Hadid and Mia Regan for some time, resin rings are now entering the fold in a major way, showcasing the brilliance of brightly coloured jewellery when it comes to spicing up a spring look.