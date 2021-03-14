When we think about finger jewellery, often our minds jump straight to images of dainty gold rings or delicate diamonds. Though the classics never fail us, this season we’re turning our attention to sweetshop-style accessories that make a major statement – think candy for your hands. Seen on the likes of Dua Lipa, Bella Hadid and Mia Regan for some time, resin rings are now entering the fold in a major way, showcasing the brilliance of brightly coloured jewellery when it comes to spicing up a spring look.
Barcelona-based brand La Manso's chunky plastic jewels have become a hit with fashion's finest, with the coolest kids choosing Y2K-inspired glitter designs and bold neon colourways with metal accents. Its knuckle duster-esque rings aren’t the only designs getting attention, though, with a number of indie Instagram brands also getting involved in the resin renaissance.
Long established as an ideal material for making homemade jewellery, there are plenty of style-conscious crafters creating their own rings from resin, too. From resale apps like Depop to creative e-tailers like Etsy, Gen Z are making their own, as well as sourcing vintage finds from the '60s and '80s. From designs displaying acid smiley faces to gigantic gumball hearts, it's the latest mega trend in jovial jewellery.
Read on to take a look at some of the best resin rings on the market right now.
