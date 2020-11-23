It’s safe to say that this Christmas is going to be different from most. With COVID-19 guidelines making festive planning complicated, many people are choosing to stay put instead of travelling home this December. Whether it’s to protect elderly grandparents or high-risk family members, plenty of people are opting for small Christmas celebrations this year.
But just because you won’t be seeing some loved ones IRL doesn’t mean that you can’t let them know you are thinking of them. If you're sending gifts through the mail this year, it can be tricky to find presents that won’t cost an arm and a leg to post. Happily, we’ve got a selection of small trinkets that can be easily sent in a standard A4 envelope. And if that isn't enough to reel you in, all the gifts are DIY, meaning significantly less money – and way more fun.
Not only is there something special about giving the ones you love a gift you've made with your own two hands but with the purse strings extra tight this year, DIY crafts allow you to batch-make presents, helping your pennies go further this Christmas. From clay incense holders to marbleised coasters, there’s something to suit everyone on your list this festive season.
Click through the slideshow ahead to discover how to create our top selection of small DIY gifts...