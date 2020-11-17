Guilt-Free Christmas Decorations For All The Festivity (& None Of The Waste)

At this time of year, every year, you'll inevitably hear snide comments about Christmas starting earlier and earlier. No sooner have the pumpkins begun to rot than supermarket aisles are overloaded with tinsel, snowman-shaped biscuits and 'festively' scented cleaning products. "It's outrageous!" people cry.
But you know what? 2020 has been the most exhausting, anxiety-inducing and strangest year many of us have known. So if you want to lean into Christmas decorations from 17th November, who's to stop you? Not me!
It obviously remains to be seen if many of us will be with our families come 24th December but you can at least find ways to fill your home/work/sleep space (same space amirite?) with a sense of festivity.
And the best way to do that, as with everything, is to do it guilt-free. That means decorations which will last for years to come, support the workers who made them and make use of recycled and/or recyclable materials. Luckily for you, the decorations listed ahead do just that.