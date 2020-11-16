Whether or not you've been able to see your loved ones for a socially distanced hang this year, there's no doubt we're all looking to connect more than ever in 2020. When it comes to communication, WhatsApp and Zoom just ain't cutting it, while old school (read: pre-social media) methods of letting someone know you're thinking of them are thriving. Handwritten letters! Care packages! Baked goods left on doorsteps!
We're hoping this community spirit, stitched together by gestures of love and kindness, continues post-pandemic. As we approach Christmas, what better way to alleviate the heaviness of 2020 than by gifting your nearest and dearest the most thoughtful treats going?
From cosy loungewear to accessories fit for outdoor meet-ups via more luxurious treats to spoil someone who has had a truly rubbish year, we've rounded up the most coveted gifts to share among your inner circle.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.