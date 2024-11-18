The Best Free People Gifts For The Most Specific Friends On Your List

All linked products are independently selected by our editors. If you purchase any of these products, we may earn a commission.
Is your holiday shopping list growing by the second? One minute you’re browsing new palettes for make-up-loving friends who love a good beauty bundle, and the next you’re scouring the internet for budget-friendly luxuries sure to dazzle your partner. And then there are those hard-to-shop-for folks — the ones with very specific tastes and surprise favourites that always leave you doing that “never-saw-that-coming” head scratch. Where on earth to start with them?
Luckily, Free People’s Gift Shop is here to save the day, packed with perfect finds for everyone on your list, from beautiful home decor and cosy accessories to pet jumpers that’ll make any furry friend (read: fur child) the star of holiday photos. Since gifting can feel overwhelming with endless options out there, we've streamlined Free People's holiday lineup into an edit for all personality types. Think: hostess with the mostest, the yoga master, homebodies, and festive fanatics). From under-£50 gifts to splurge-worthy picks if you’ve got some cheese to spend, you’ll uncover presents that fit your budget and are practically guaranteed to spark a squeal on unwrapping day. Happy gifting!
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Gifts for the cosy homebody
Whether your friend appreciates a good pyjama set and slippers to cosy up in or a throw blanket and festive candles that warm up their space, Free People has two bundles that are perfect (and help do the holiday shopping for you). And if your friend is always cold and excessively bundles up when they go out, check out the retailer’s hooded scarves, fuzzy earmuffs and patterned socks (which have a three-for-£30 deal going on right now!).
Gifts for the festive fanatic
Does your giftee deck the halls and tree-trims like it’s a sport? Well, then Free People's holiday decor is a literal haven. From fun food-shaped ornaments to quirky tree toppers, there’s something for every vibe, whether they’re all about cosy, rustic charm or live for glitz and sparkle.
For the zen-obsessed yogi
If your yoga-loving friend seems stuck in a black leggings rut, gift them a fresh workout set that brings a pop of colour to their flow. Think vibrant leggings, a bold sports bra or a comfy thermal for layering. And if you want to skip the guesswork on sizing, FP Movement has accessories like gym bags and yoga blocks that’ll take their practice to the next level.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
For the hostess with the mostest
Every group has a Monica Geller — the one who assembles the perfect charcuterie board and has picture-perfect home decor. Show your appreciation with a gift as detail-oriented as they are, like a playful candle that references an inside joke or a conversation-starting match cloche (so chic).
For the trendsetter
If your giftee is devoted to rocking the latest trends, you’re in the right place. Free People’s holiday assortment has all the current cravings, from structured barrel-leg denim to (maybe ludicrously capacious) slouchy totes they’ll proudly parade.
For the adoring pet parent
Who deserves gifts the most? Fur babies. For friends who treat their cats and dogs like children, Free People’s array of pet apparel, accessories and toys is downright irresistible. Why not throw in a little coordination with matching jackets or a luxe carrier so they can both travel in style?