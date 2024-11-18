ADVERTISEMENT
The Best Free People Gifts For The Most Specific Friends On Your List

Vivien Lee
Last Updated 18 November 2024, 21:15
Is your holiday shopping list growing by the second? One minute you’re browsing new palettes for make-up-loving friends who love a good beauty bundle, and the next you’re scouring the internet for budget-friendly luxuries sure to dazzle your partner. And then there are those hard-to-shop-for folks — the ones with very specific tastes and surprise favourites that always leave you doing that “never-saw-that-coming” head scratch. Where on earth to start with them?
Luckily, Free People’s Gift Shop is here to save the day, packed with perfect finds for everyone on your list, from beautiful home decor and cosy accessories to pet jumpers that’ll make any furry friend (read: fur child) the star of holiday photos. Since gifting can feel overwhelming with endless options out there, we've streamlined Free People's holiday lineup into an edit for all personality types. Think: hostess with the mostest, the yoga master, homebodies, and festive fanatics). From under-£50 gifts to splurge-worthy picks if you’ve got some cheese to spend, you’ll uncover presents that fit your budget and are practically guaranteed to spark a squeal on unwrapping day. Happy gifting!
Gifts for the cosy homebody

Shop This
Whether your friend appreciates a good pyjama set and slippers to cosy up in or a throw blanket and festive candles that warm up their space, Free People has two bundles that are perfect (and help do the holiday shopping for you). And if your friend is always cold and excessively bundles up when they go out, check out the retailer’s hooded scarves, fuzzy earmuffs and patterned socks (which have a three-for-£30 deal going on right now!).
Shop all Free People gifts
FP Collection
Sleepover Bootie Slippers
£22.00
Free People
free-est
Solar Knit Co-ord
£118.00
Free People
Free People
Aggie Woven Pom Beanie
£58.00
Free People
Free People
Hit The Ground Scarf
£40.00
Free People
Free People
Fp Curated Holiday Sleep Bag
£44.00
Free People
Free People
Botanical Silk Sleep Mask
£40.00
Free People
Gifts for the festive fanatic

Shop This
Does your giftee deck the halls and tree-trims like it’s a sport? Well, then Free People's holiday decor is a literal haven. From fun food-shaped ornaments to quirky tree toppers, there’s something for every vibe, whether they’re all about cosy, rustic charm or live for glitz and sparkle.
Shop all Free People gifts
French Knot
Snowflake Tree Skirt
£248.00
Free People
Free People
Embellished Velvet Heart Garland
£108.00
Free People
Free People
Gilded Tin Ornament
£10.00
Free People
French Knot
Nordic Snowflake Stocking
£78.00
Free People
Free People
Snowflake Tree Topper
£88.00
Free People
Free People
Set Of Best Friends Heart Ornament
£24.00
Free People
For the zen-obsessed yogi

Shop This
If your yoga-loving friend seems stuck in a black leggings rut, gift them a fresh workout set that brings a pop of colour to their flow. Think vibrant leggings, a bold sports bra or a comfy thermal for layering. And if you want to skip the guesswork on sizing, FP Movement has accessories like gym bags and yoga blocks that’ll take their practice to the next level.
Shop all Free People gifts
FP Movement
Good Karma Cut Out Onesie
£88.00
Free People
FP Movement
Quilted Carryall Bag
£68.00
Free People
FP Movement x Vooray
Yoga Sling Bag
£64.00
Free People
FP Movement
My Time Layer
£58.00
Free People
FP Movement x Yoga Design Lab
Cork Yoga Block
£26.00
Free People
Free People
Nina Jumbo Scrunchie
£10.00
Free People
For the hostess with the mostest

Shop This
Every group has a Monica Geller — the one who assembles the perfect charcuterie board and has picture-perfect home decor. Show your appreciation with a gift as detail-oriented as they are, like a playful candle that references an inside joke or a conversation-starting match cloche (so chic).
Shop all Free People gifts
Skeem
Match Cloche
£32.00
Free People
Free People
Sabrina Cocktail Napkins
£30.00
Free People
Wonkyware
Bow Mug
£78.00
Free People
Free People
Espresso Martini Candle
£32.00
Free People
Free People
Vintage Board Games
£32.00
Free People
Marley & Alfie
Mini Yarn Wrapped Horseshoe
£32.00
Free People
For the trendsetter

Shop This
If your giftee is devoted to rocking the latest trends, you’re in the right place. Free People’s holiday assortment has all the current cravings, from structured barrel-leg denim to (maybe ludicrously capacious) slouchy totes they’ll proudly parade.
Shop all Free People gifts
Free People
Smitten Faux Fur Leopard Earmuffs
£40.00
Free People
We The Free
Good Luck Mid-rise Barrel Jeans
£98.00
Free People
Gola
Elan Metallic Sneakers
£118.00
Free People
Intimately
Lady Lux Layering Top
£32.00
Free People
Free People
Annalise Suede Jacket
£448.00
Free People
Free People
Maxamillion Charm Necklace
£32.00
Free People
For the adoring pet parent

Shop This
Who deserves gifts the most? Fur babies. For friends who treat their cats and dogs like children, Free People’s array of pet apparel, accessories and toys is downright irresistible. Why not throw in a little coordination with matching jackets or a luxe carrier so they can both travel in style?
Shop all Free People gifts
Found My Animal
Multi-twist Rope Dog Leash
£50.00
Free People
French Knot
Cable Knit Dog Sweater
£78.00
Free People
Little Beast
Gingham Carrier
£168.00
Free People
FP Movement x Bandera
Buti Logo Waste Bag Holder
£10.00
Free People
FP Movement x Found My Animal
Hit The Slopes Pet Jacket
£58.00
Free People
Lambwolf
Fruit Set Of Toys
£74.00
Free People

