Story from Fashion
The Biggest Colour Trends for Autumn 2024

Laura Lajiness Kaupke
Last Updated 17 September 2024, 11:02
The colour trends we’re seeing for autumn 2024 mix up the classics with some unexpected twists, giving your wardrobe a refresh that’s as exciting as the cliffhanger in your favourite TV show. Sure, we’ve got the rich wines and deep greens you expect for the season, but the palette also includes pale yellows, sky blues and baby pinks that balance the quintessentially autumnal with the fresh and distinctive.
On the more decadent end of the spectrum, there’s a deliciously rich chocolate brown that elevates simple silhouettes into ultra-sophisticated territory. Then, siren red (which screams, “Demure, who?!”) and lemon-lime (which sits somewhere between tangy chartreuse and Brat Green) bring a little burst of energy on those inevitable grey autumn days. (Speaking of grey: This season literally offers upwards of 50 shades of it, from slate to deep, moody charcoal.)
Bottom line: Autumn 2024 is serving up a colour palette that’s anything but basic, so get ready to dive into a season of seriously stylish shades.

Autumn 2024 Colour Trend: Siren Red

Photo: Courtesy of Stella McCartney.
Photo: Courtesy of Miu Miu.
Spotted on runways from Stella McCartney to Miu Miu, siren red is bringing the heat in the autumn collections. From figure-hugging dresses with high necklines to bold outerwear for those who love a full-on colour drench, this shade is all about making a statement. 
Autumn 2024 Colour Trend: Chocolate Decadence

Photo: Courtesy of Jil Sander.
Photo: Courtesy of Saint Laurent.
The chocolatey browns seen across the autumn collections serve up '90s vibes, perfect for minimalists and neutral lovers craving something rich yet understated. They shine in luxurious leather with clean lines, but they also come alive in nubby coats, rich knits and simple separates. Seen on runways from Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini to Jil Sander to Saint Laurent, this colour is your ticket to a polished, sophisticated autumn.
Autumn 2024 Colour Trend: Moss Appeal

Photo: Courtesy of Schiaparelli.
Photo: Courtesy of Chloe.
Earthy tones also tend to dominate during the colder months — ochre, olive, and amber, oh my! — but the mossier shades of green stood out in head-to-toe autumn 2024 looks. Perfect for both the office and festive functions, they translate to some of the season’s biggest trends, from sheer lace and draping to plush textures and asymmetrical silhouettes. 
Autumn 2024 Colour Trend: Smooth Like Butter (Yellow)

Photo: Courtesy of Bottega Veneta.
Photo: Courtesy of Burberry.
Typically a spring favourite, pale yellow turns heads in autumn, appearing in everything from tailored pieces at Gucci to luxe leather at Hermès and cosy knits at Stella McCartney. It’s a versatile hue that pairs beautifully with richer tones like chocolate brown and caramel, while also playing nicely with other sweet shades like baby pink and blue.
Autumn 2024 Colour Trend: Sea of Blues

Photo: Courtesy of Givenchy.
Photo: Courtesy of Louis Vuitton.
Whether it’s sky, powder, cobalt or navy, a sea of blues is ready to wash over your wardrobe this autumn, as modelled by European brands from Prada to Louis Vuitton to Saint Laurent on the runways. Brighter tones make for punchy statements, while deeper shades align with the timeless elegance of the quiet luxury aesthetic. From bold, structured pieces to flowing, ethereal designs, these shades of blue offer a versatile range of options.
Autumn 2024 Colour Trend: Wine O'Clock

Photo: Courtesy of Gucci.
Photo: Courtesy of Ferragamo.
A quintessential autumnal colour gets even more luxe this season, reimagined in modern silhouettes like bubble hemlines, asymmetrical draping, sheer dresses and one-shoulder necklines. Whether you prefer a touch of burgundy or a deeper merlot, wine-inspired shades add a sophisticated twist to your autumn wardrobe, seen across runways from Khaite to Prada to Gucci.
Autumn 2024 Colour Trend: Pretty in Pink

Photo: Jason Lloyd Evans/Erdem.
Photo: Courtesy of Prada.
Pale pink brings all the cutesy vibes. Whether in the form of a flirty ruffled dress, a cosy knit or an elegant tailored coat, this delicate shade is as soft as a whisper and perfect for embracing a touch of femininity without going overboard.
Autumn 2024 Colour Trend: Refreshing Lemon Lime

Photo: Courtesy of Jason Wu.
Photo: Courtesy of Victoria Beckham.
This vibrant spectrum of citrus-y shades proves bright, playful hues aren’t just for spring. Whether you’re leaning into the boldness of chartreuse or experimenting with the more daring side of Brat Green, these shades deliver an invigorating energy that’s perfect for making a statement as the days get shorter.
Autumn 2024 Colour Trend: Grey Days Ahead

Photo: Courtesy of Carolina Herrera.
Photo: Courtesy of Brandon Maxwell.
This autumn, grey is anything but dreary — in fact, it’s among the most versatile shades of the season, touching everything from structured suits to cosy knits and ranging from soft and blue-tinged to deep and moody charcoal. Whether you’re drawn to sharp, corporate-core looks or prefer a more relaxed, layered approach, this is the understated hero of the season, perfect for those days when you want to look effortlessly polished without overthinking your outfit.
