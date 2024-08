From Demure Outfits to Quiet Luxury, None Of This Is New

Lebron’s unserious TikTok has gone much further than anyone could’ve expected. The fashion rental app By Rotation often sees the impact of viral trends like this, according to its founder, Eshita Kabra-Davies. “We’re currently seeing an uptick in the number of searches for ‘demure’ on the By Rotation app, as well as use of the #verydemure and #demure hashtags,” she tells Refinery29. “I see the ‘demure’ trend as incorporating an air of elegance and modesty into everyday dressing, looking more towards soft tailoring and muted colours.” The app now has a curated “demure edit,” featuring brands like Reformation , Oddmuse, and Self-Portrait.