The summer isn’t quite over yet, and neither are the summer sales. Just see: Reformation’s much-anticipated annual summer sale. The Refinery29 reader-favourite brand, known for its luxe sustainable clothing, just discounted a large assortment of styles, and we’re screaming it from the rooftops!
According to our shopping date, during last year’s Reformation summer sale, readers quickly carted up summer dresses and denim styles. So we obviously made sure to curate Reformation party dresses and jeans. Plus: We chose pieces that can serve as transitional wardrobe staples from now through autumn, so you can get an even bigger bang for your buck. We also rounded up the best versatile tops, matching skirt sets, and accessories like trendy shoes and statement handbags to complete your outfit.
But note that these final-sale items will only be marked down for a limited time (or while supplies last), so be sure to fill your virtual shopping carts and get to saving ASAP.
Reformation Summer Sale Dresses
Still looking to add one or two more summer dresses to your wardrobe for last-minute getaways, remaining hot-weather weddings, or anything in between? Well, Reformation has many dresses on sale for all of those occasions — and more. Many of them are linen dresses in mini, midi, and maxi lengths, which make for especially great options as the weather teeters between warm and chilly in autumn.
Reformation Summer Sale Denim
Reformation has several denim styles in select washes on sale right now. Celebrate the rest of summer with not-so-basic jorts or a chic denim skirt. And prepare for the fall with a new pair of wide-leg jeans that will continue to be the silhouette of the season or a dressy denim jumpsuit in place of standard overalls.
Reformation Summer Sale Tops & Jumpers
There is no better time to stock up on everyday tops with elevated details, like a structured corset top, lace-trimmed tank, or shimmery long-sleeve tee. It’s also time to prepare for the cooler weather and curate your cardi collection. Luckily, Reformation has tons of cashmere cardigans on sale right now that can be worn on their own or layered over your other Reformation tops.
Reformation Summer Sale Sets
We personally love co-ords — a core “European Summer” trend — because they can be worn together or as separates, making them super versatile. Currently, we're eyeing Reformation’s skirt sets in fabrics ranging from lightweight linen to heavier cashmere and trendy gingham. Style the crop tops for the rest of summer and easily wear the skirts year-round.
Reformation Summer Sale Shoes & Handbags
The cherry on top of any summer or autumn outfit is the accessories. In this case, you can style your looks with discounted leather handbags (think: chic crossbody bags and spacious bucket bags) and summer-to-fall shoes (kitten heels, wedding guest shoes, and cowboy boots).