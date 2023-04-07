Story from Shopping

15 Spring Sales We’re Actually Shopping

Mercedes Viera, Esther Newman
Do you ever find yourself clicking past page after page of a brand's sale section, utterly and completely bored? Worry not, fair readers. We did all the deal-related heavy lifting and brought you only the best that sale sections have to offer from some of your favourite brands. Whether it's up to 50% off on must-have spring outfits from REISS and Mango, up to 70% off sofas and outdoor furniture from Wayfair and Marks & Spencer, or big savings on bestselling sex toys, these are the crème de la crème of the spring sales. Trust us, these deals are so good you won't be able to stop yourself from adding them all to your cart. So, keep scrolling to see which sale sections are the ones that are totally worth checking out.
Amazon

From furniture to bedding, new season styles to tech, Amazon pretty much covers it all. While they hold their very own Prime Day sale a few times a year, they do often have always-on sales which are treasure troves of great deals.
bigzzia
4 Pcs Garden Furniture Set
£118.99£139.99
Amazon
Amazon
Kindle Paperwhite | 8 Gb
£104.99£139.99
Amazon
Instant Pot
Vortex Plus Versazone-8.5l Xl/dual Air Fryer
£159.00£219.99
Amazon
Anthropologie

If the stars aligned correctly and you're lucky enough to catch Anthropologie's extra discount on its sale section, congratulations! And while there's no such promo going on right now, don't worry — Anthropologie's normal sale section is full of cute clothes, home decor, bedding, and more.
By Anthropologie
Kari Wide Leg Sleep Trousers
£24.00£48.00
Anthropologie
Anthropologie
Remy Coupe Glass
£4.00£14.00
Anthropologie
Anthropologie
Velvet Louise Storage Ottoman
£238.00£348.00
Anthropologie

ARKET

The ARKET sale is always our go-to for classic, minimalist wardrobe essentials like sensible outerwear.
Arket
Double-breasted Corduroy Blazer
£89.00£149.00
Arket
Arket
Quilted Wrap Coat
£95.00£159.00
Arket
Arket
Wool Utility Jacket
£119.00£199.00
Arket
ASOS

Whatever you're after, chances are ASOS has it — that is, in terms of fashion and beauty. Right now they're offering up to a staggering 80% off for Easter.
Adidas Originals
Retropy F90 Trainers In White And Purple
£52.50£75.00
ASOS
ASOS DESIGN Curve
Oversized Shirt In Pistachio Green Dobby
£27.50£32.00
ASOS
Stradivarius Petite
Slim Mom Jean With Stretch In Washed Blue
£15.00£19.99
ASOS
COS

It seems like COS are building up to a big sale so, in the meantime, these are the pieces we're hoping are part of the deal: wedding guest appropriate dresses and jumpsuits in colour pop brights.
COS
Contrast-panel Mini Dress
£79.00
COS
COS
Belted Wide-leg Jumpsuit
£89.00
COS
COS
Puff-sleeve Midi Dress
£89.00
COS
Free People

Hit up the Free People sale for everything from ethereal, boho maxi dresses to workout gear and romantic lingerie.
Intimately
Maya Longline Bra
£16.95£32.00
Free People
Free People
Golden Hour Border Maxi Dress
£89.95£158.00
Free People
FP Movement
Care Fp What A Feeling Pocket Leggings
£39.95£88.00
Free People
H&M

Right now you can get up to 50% off womenswear and homeware at H&M.
H&M
Wide Low Jeans
£16.00£34.99
H&M
H&M Home
Wool-blend Blanket
£54.00£89.99
H&M
H&M
Oversized Single-breasted Blazer
£33.00£69.99
H&M
Jigsaw

Jigsaw's current sale offering is a good un'. Our eyes are on the brand's selection of spring-ready, floral dresses and maxi skirts.
Jigsaw
Sharan Ranshi Midi Dress
£92.00£185.00
Jigsaw
Jigsaw
Sharan Ranshi Asymmetric Skirt
£72.00£145.00
Jigsaw
Jigsaw
Sunkissed Floral Midi Dress
£115.00£165.00
Jigsaw
LELO

In need of some new extra-fun toys? LELO almost always has a sale going — some better than others, of course — there's never a need to pay full price for anything. Right now, you can save up to 50% off all brand bestsellers.
LELO
Soraya
£149.00£199.00
LELO
LELO
Sona 2
£84.64£99.00
LELO
LELO
Lily 3
£70.00£139.00
LELO
Mango

On our list for the Mango sale? Spring-ready dresses and blouses, winter-ready coats and jackets, and quality leather accessories.
Mango
Satin Pleated Blouse
£22.99£32.99
Mango
Mango
Knots Pleated Shopper Bag
£29.99£45.99
Mango
Mango
Buttoned Wool Coat
£79.99£99.99
Mango
Marks & Spencer Homeware

Of course, M&S offer sales across the board, but it's their brilliant homeware selection — including bedding, kitchenware, furniture and mattresses — that we're after. Right now you can get up to 40% off.
M&S
1050 Pocket Spring Medium Natural Mattress...
£329.40£549.00
M&S
M&S Collection
Super Plush Pure Cotton Bath Towel
£8.00£12.00
M&S
M&S Collection
4 Piece Copper Aluminium Non-stick Pan Set
£60.00£100.00
M&S
Massimo Dutti

30% off Massimo Dutti leather cowboy boots? Yes please!
Massimo Dutti
Leather Square-toe Flat Ankle Boots
£99.95£179.00
Massimo Dutti
Massimo Dutti
Leather Cowboy Boots
£159.00£229.00
Massimo Dutti
Massimo Dutti
Flat Leather Boots With Track Soles
£159.00£229.00
Massimo Dutti
& Other Stories

& Other Stories is always a go-to for denim and pretty party dresses, but right now — as spring slowly warms up — its their knitwear that's catching our eye.
& Other Stories
Oversized Wool Knit Jumper
£75.00£110.00
& Other Stories
& Other Stories
Off-shoulder Wool Mini Dress
£35.00£120.00
& Other Stories
& Other Stories
Oversized Turtleneck Knit Jumper
£60.00£95.00
& Other Stories
REISS

From leather jackets to party dresses, REISS is always on the top of our 'fave sale' list.
Reiss
Geo Leather Biker Jacket
£275.00£378.00
Reiss
Reiss
Leenah Paige High Rise Flared Jeans
£135.00£275.00
Reiss
Reiss
Charley Ruched Midi Dress
£95.00£188.00
Reiss
Wayfair

Of course, this list would be incomplete without mentioning everyone's favourite homeware retailer: Wayfair. If you're redecorating your living room, office space, or garden, count on Wayfair to have a promotion running. Right now, it's warmer weather and BBQs we're dreaming of (and shopping for).
Mistana
Berkhamsted 200cm Long Reclining Single Su...
£329.99£429.99
Wayfair
Sol 27 Outdoor
Aalijah Metal 4 - Person Seating Group Wit...
£409.99£659.99
Wayfair
Gardeco
Tara Steel Outdoor Fire Pit
£63.99£159.99
Wayfair

