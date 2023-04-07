15 Spring Sales We’re Actually Shopping

Do you ever find yourself clicking past page after page of a brand's sale section, utterly and completely bored? Worry not, fair readers. We did all the deal-related heavy lifting and brought you only the best that sale sections have to offer from some of your favourite brands. Whether it's up to 50% off on must-have spring outfits from REISS and Mango, up to 70% off sofas and outdoor furniture from Wayfair and Marks & Spencer, or big savings on bestselling sex toys, these are the crème de la crème of the spring sales. Trust us, these deals are so good you won't be able to stop yourself from adding them all to your cart. So, keep scrolling to see which sale sections are the ones that are totally worth checking out.
From furniture to bedding, new season styles to tech, Amazon pretty much covers it all. While they hold their very own Prime Day sale a few times a year, they do often have always-on sales which are treasure troves of great deals.
If the stars aligned correctly and you're lucky enough to catch Anthropologie's extra discount on its sale section, congratulations! And while there's no such promo going on right now, don't worry — Anthropologie's normal sale section is full of cute clothes, home decor, bedding, and more.
The ARKET sale is always our go-to for classic, minimalist wardrobe essentials like sensible outerwear.
Whatever you're after, chances are ASOS has it — that is, in terms of fashion and beauty. Right now they're offering up to a staggering 80% off for Easter.
It seems like COS are building up to a big sale so, in the meantime, these are the pieces we're hoping are part of the deal: wedding guest appropriate dresses and jumpsuits in colour pop brights.
Hit up the Free People sale for everything from ethereal, boho maxi dresses to workout gear and romantic lingerie.
Right now you can get up to 50% off womenswear and homeware at H&M.
Jigsaw's current sale offering is a good un'. Our eyes are on the brand's selection of spring-ready, floral dresses and maxi skirts.
In need of some new extra-fun toys? LELO almost always has a sale going — some better than others, of course — there's never a need to pay full price for anything. Right now, you can save up to 50% off all brand bestsellers.
On our list for the Mango sale? Spring-ready dresses and blouses, winter-ready coats and jackets, and quality leather accessories.
Of course, M&S offer sales across the board, but it's their brilliant homeware selection — including bedding, kitchenware, furniture and mattresses — that we're after. Right now you can get up to 40% off.
30% off Massimo Dutti leather cowboy boots? Yes please!
& Other Stories is always a go-to for denim and pretty party dresses, but right now — as spring slowly warms up — its their knitwear that's catching our eye.
From leather jackets to party dresses, REISS is always on the top of our 'fave sale' list.
Of course, this list would be incomplete without mentioning everyone's favourite homeware retailer: Wayfair. If you're redecorating your living room, office space, or garden, count on Wayfair to have a promotion running. Right now, it's warmer weather and BBQs we're dreaming of (and shopping for).