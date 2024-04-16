What R29’s Beauty Editors Are Buying In Benefit’s 50% Off Spring Sale

All linked products are independently selected by our editors. If you purchase any of these products, we may earn a commission.
Benefit Cosmetics occupies a special place in the hearts and makeup bags of R29 editors. The retro-inspired packaging and cheeky product names are enticing to begin with, but at the end of the day, it’s how each product performs which continues to impress us the most.
The brand’s bestsellers are the textbook definition of everyday makeup staples and they have been for years. Many of us have fond teenage memories of learning how to do our own makeup with Benefit classics (especially its brow pencils and mascaras) and they have occupied a spot in our GRWM routine ever since. If you are a Benefit devotee like us, here’s some fantastic news: Benefit has officially kicked off its Spring Sale Event, with many of its star performers priced at up to 50% off.
While recent launches like the Precisely, My Brow Wax won’t be part of the discount, there are still plenty of highlights worth watching out for. The items on sale are fan-favourites that have been on the block for a while and are adored for good reason. Think Hoola Bronzer, which has been a makeup icon for more than 20 years, or the They’re Real! Magnet Mascara, which received our seal of approval for its ability to instant lengthen lashes without clumps.
The sale ends on 19th April, and we’ve tapped our resident Benefit fans, aka our discerning beauty editors, to share exactly which on-sale Benefit products they will be buying to replenish their makeup bags ahead of the summer.
“I’ve waxed lyrical about this mascara since it launched in 2021: It lengthens and beefs up lashes in just a couple of swipes, all without the need for a lash curler. It’s so good that my eyelashes are often mistaken for falsies when I wear it. For me, the markers of a really great mascara are how it feels on my lashes (I hate brittleness) not to mention how long it lasts (transfer is embarrassing). This dries down to an almost elastic texture, so my lashes aren’t rock hard, and I never have to hurriedly wipe it from my lower lash line on bathroom breaks.” — Jacqueline Kilikita, Deputy Beauty Director
“As someone who will soon be marrying an ophthalmologist, even I admit that I don’t cycle out my eye makeup as often as I probably should. This is one reason why I love mini mascaras, but I also find that I can finish them before they have a chance to dry out! This trio comes with one of my OG Benefit favourite mascaras, Roller Lash, as well as ones if you want a bigger, bolder look.” — Karina Hoshikawa, Senior Writer
“Maybe it’s TikTok or the Katie Jane Hughes effect, but I’ve been swayed by brown liner lately — and this is one of the best. The nib occupies a cosy space between firm and malleable, which makes light work of achieving a knife-edge flick. I’ve also used it as a freckle pen!” — Jacqueline Kilikita, Deputy Beauty Director
“Whenever I get my brows done at Benefit, I vow to pick up one of these slant-edge tweezers — and forget. Don’t be like me. The precision is always second to none and it makes tweezing my very thick (and very stubborn) brow hairs easy. Even better? There’s a brush on the end which will help you to achieve that natural, fluffed-up effect.” — Jacqueline Kilikita, Deputy Beauty Director
“Treasure Island is my favourite shade in this lip balm. It feels more like a glossy lip oil and deposits a pretty raspberry tint that doesn’t stain the lips when it wears off (a pet peeve of mine). The star ingredients are shea butter, which is known to soften and smooth dry skin, and sunflower oil, which moisturises deeply.” — Jacqueline Kilikita, Deputy Beauty Director
“I’ve been using Benefit’s Hoola bronzer since my teen years, and it’s still one I consistently reach for to this day. The matte, neutral shade is perfect for a subtle contour, and I even like to dust it across my lids as a soft eyeshadow. I don’t usually see it on sale, and one full-size box lasts me easily a year, so I’d definitely recommend snapping it up. You won’t be disappointed!” — Karina Hoshikawa, Senior Writer
“I lean towards a smudgeable eyeliner pencil rather than a liquid eyeliner pen, as I much prefer the smoky effect. The thing is, I have oily eyelids, so whatever I wear needs to stay put. A few months ago, a makeup artist used this on me ahead of a night out and I was really impressed with how well it held up. It didn’t make my eyes water, unlike others, nor did it get stuck around my contact lenses.” — Jacqueline Kilikita, Deputy Beauty Director