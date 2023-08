benefit’s New Mascara Is Impressive — Just Ask These 3 R29 Staffers

"I'm not a mascara person. I'd rather tint my naturally light and sun-bleached lashes instead of applying mascara to darken the color. Sadly I haven't had the time — or money, frankly — for a lash lift and tint this summer so I've been wearing mascara regularly, specifically this new one by benefit. Maggie Ford Danielson, benefit's director of brand outreach, sold me on the formula when she likened it to Bad Gal Bang — but with some upgrades. Now, I quite like the Bad Gal Bang mascara — I find that it lengthens and separates my lashes without any extra weight or clumpiness. My only qualm is that it goes on a little wet so it's prone to smudging. Fan Fest has that great lift and separation, plus the addition of rice wax in the formula helps give the mascara some stick so it doesn't slip and slide off my lashes. Trust, this will stay all day. Ultimately though, I think that this is for the person who wants their lashes to lash, with fullness and oomph. I apply this sparingly, like a single brush through my lashes. If you're also more of a natural-lash person, I'd recommend Eyeko Lash Alert Mascara in Brown, £17 , which is my go-to for everyday." — Megan Decker, Refinery29 Beauty Editor