That's why when Benefit told us that its new volumizing mascara was formulated with aeroparticles similar to the ones that create a weightless buffer against extreme temperatures in space, we’re not going to lie: Our internal bullshit meter started buzzing. Could these aeroparticles really make the formula lighter, allowing you to plop more mascara onto your lashes without feeling heavy or gloopy, as Yohann Bichon, head of the mascara laboratory at LVMH, claimed (in more scientific terms)? Or was it just another cool backstory for one of the hundreds of perfectly nice, but not-really-all-that-special mascaras that hit retailer shelves every year?