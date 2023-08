"Despite the incredible hype around Roller Lash They’re Real! , and Bad Gal Bang , I haven’t always got on with Benefit mascaras. I have very specific criteria: They must capture my lashes in one fell swoop (even the tiny ones) and come off easily in the shower — without leaving behind any sooty smudges throughout the day. I’ve enjoyed using They’re Real! Magnet Mascara in the past, but countless new mascaras have launched left, right and center since then, so I admit that I forgot about it. Fan Fest, on the other hand, isn’t quite so easy to overlook. I was given the product in February and used it until I couldn’t scrape any more out of the tube. I was dubious about the curved brush at first. It boasts bristles, rather than plastic teeth, but it sort of bounces your lashes upwards, curling them in the process. I want my mascara to make my lashes look as though they’re Ardell Wispies : fluffy, fluttery, and super long. This did exactly that in just a few swipes. After a couple of months of use, the product became dry (a given for all mascaras when used consistently) and this resulted in a few, tiny clumps but it’s nothing a clean spoolie brush can’t fix. Just remember to close the lid tightly after each use. At $28, this mascara is on the pricey side, so if you’re looking for a more affordable alternative, try Maybelline The Falsies Surreal Extensions Washable Mascara or essence's Lash Princess False Lash Effect Mascara ." -Jacqueline Kilikita, Refinery29 Deputy Beauty Director