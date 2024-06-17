Whistles’ New Collection Features All Of 2024’s Top Trends

All linked products are independently selected by our editors. If you purchase any of these products, we may earn a commission.
While the gloomy skies and sudden showers outside may not suggest it, summer is here and it’s giving my social calendar a brand-new lease of life (why does everything seem to happen in June?). From music festivals to family weddings, long-awaited holidays to many, many birthday bashes for all the Gemini and Cancer babies in my friendship circle, I suddenly have a laundry list of events to dress for. Luckily, Whistles are saving the day with their new Limited Edition Pre-Fall collection: a concise and perfectly curated lineup of 15 pieces that can be mixed and matched, dressed up or down, and easily rolled into a suitcase or overnight bag. Think: matching co-ords in breathable linen blends, ultra-light crepe separates, beach-ready crochet, and slinky evening dresses — all ticking off several top 2024 trends. Ahead, our top picks.
Summer 2024 trend: butter yellow
Each year the fashion world falls hard and fast for one colour. Dominating 2024’s runways? Butter yellow: a creamy, muted, mellow shade that’s warmer than stark white, but neutral enough to mix and match with various colour families. Personally, I love the subtle colour-clash combination of butter yellow and silver. So, unsurprisingly, I’ve fallen hard and fast for Whistles’ take on the trend: a butter yellow maxi sheath dress adorned with tiny silver diamantes that’s perfect for dressier affairs.
Summer 2024 trend: patchwork appliques
The patchwork trend was big news on the spring/summer 2024 catwalks, spotted everywhere from Prada to Marni. For a super wearable take on the retro-inspired look, Whistles have taken to everyone’s favourite summer fabric: linen. (Yes, even if you hate all the wrinkles, no one can deny the ease, breeze, and breathability, especially on hot and sticky summer days).
Summer 2024 trend: denim as occasion wear
It’s time for everyone’s favourite material — the tried and true, trusty denim — to take its place in your evening wear rotation. On the runways, Moschino and Marques Almeida were fans; on the red carpet, who can forget Anne Hathaway’s stunning denim corset and maxi skirt situation at the CFDA Fashion Awards (courtesy of Ralph Lauren). Whistles’ take on the look is a lot more approachable and versatile with a denim corset that actually looks comfortable.
Summer 2024 trend: waistcoats
Slowly but surely, waistcoat vests have dominated the trend cycle this year. They’re just so versatile — one moment you’re pairing it with matching suit trousers for a cool formal-casual office attire; the next, they’re dressing up your favourite pair of jeans or being layered over a sundress at a festival.
