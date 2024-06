Whistles’ New Collection Features All Of 2024’s Top Trends

While the gloomy skies and sudden showers outside may not suggest it, summer is here and it’s giving my social calendar a brand-new lease of life (why does everything seem to happen in June?). From music festivals to family weddings , long-awaited holidays to many, many birthday bashes for all the Gemini and Cancer babies in my friendship circle, I suddenly have a laundry list of events to dress for. Luckily, Whistles are saving the day with their new Limited Edition Pre-Fall collection : a concise and perfectly curated lineup of 15 pieces that can be mixed and matched, dressed up or down, and easily rolled into a suitcase or overnight bag. Think: matching co-ords in breathable linen blends, ultra-light crepe separates, beach-ready crochet, and slinky evening dresses — all ticking off several top 2024 trends . Ahead, our top picks.