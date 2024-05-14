Beauty Editors Adore These 9 Sephora Collection Products — All Under £18

“Convince me that this isn’t Too Faced’s Better Than Sex! The mascara wand is suspiciously similar in shape and size, right down to the varying bristle lengths and hourglass silhouette. As such, it captures and beefs up every single lash, even the teeny tiny ones in the corners. It’s waterproof, so I’d recommend also stocking up on Sephora Collection Waterproof Eye Makeup Remover, which boasts a biphase formula. In other words, it combines oil and water, and when shaken, it creates an emulsion that melts away mascara without the need to swipe aggressively.” — Jacqueline Kilikita, Deputy Beauty Director