Beauty Editors Adore These 9 Sephora Collection Products — All Under £18

“I am always on the hunt for a dependable eyebrow product because God forbid you find me in a situation where I don’t have one within reach. I have an eyebrow pencil in my purse, in my car, in practically every bathroom of my home — just in case of an emergency. This habit can become expensive, but it isn’t thanks to Sephora Collection’s Retractable Eyebrow Pencil . It rivals any of its more expensive competitors at just under £13. I love how smoothly it goes on and how tiny the applicator tip is so you are able to create fine, precise brow hairs. It also comes in so many different colours, you won’t have trouble finding one that matches your brows.” — Sara Tan , Beauty Director