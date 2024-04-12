The 8 Best Cleansers For Oily Skin, According To Experts

All linked products are independently selected by our editors. If you purchase any of these products, we may earn a commission.
Like it or not, sweaty season is (almost) upon us. In other words, it’s finally time to pack away your puffer jackets, but the changing weather also calls for an update or two in your skincare routine — especially for those of us who have oily skin. There are a handful of factors that cause oily skin, ranging from hormonal changes and humidity to stress and genetics. You might’ve already tried a niacinamide moisturiser to control shine or a salicylic acid toner to deep clean your pores. But using the right facial cleanser is your first line of defence against that persistent greasy feeling, not to mention reduce clogged pores and acne breakouts.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
There is certainly no shortage of cleansers. Every skincare brand will offer some sort of face wash product, but not all of them are created equal. You might be looking for something with high efficacy in terms of oil control, but if it strips your skin’s moisture barrier, it could irritate your skin in the process.
To help you make an informed decision, we’ve tapped a lineup of trusted skin experts and beauty editors to share their favourite cleansers for oily skin.
“I highly recommend The Ordinary Squalane Cleanser for acne prone and oily skin. It is on point price wise. Squalane is great for congested skin because it effectively removes dirt, makeup and excess oil without stripping the skin of its natural moisture. It’s non-comedogenic, meaning it’s [less likely to] clog pores, and it helps to balance oil production, reducing the likelihood of breakouts and congestion. Additionally, squalane has moisturizing properties that can help soothe and hydrate the skin, promoting a clearer complexion.” — Justine Masters, facialist
“My choice for people with oily skin would be Effaclar Cleansing Gel from La Roche-Posay. It is an affordable option and has great ingredients including thermal spring water to soothe the skin and zinc PCA, which regulates oil production and has anti-inflammatory and anti-microbial effects. It’s a foaming gel that is suitable for oily and acne prone skin and can even be used on the body.” — Dr Shaaira Nasir, consultant dermatologist
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
“My recommended cleanser for those with oily skin this summer would have to be the Skinceuticals Blemish + Age Cleanser. This contains a combination of salicylic acid and glycolic acid, which effectively exfoliates the skin, unclogs pores and helps to control excess oil production. These ingredients also address blemishes, which can be a concern for those with oily skin. The cleanser includes a blend of botanical extracts which soothes and calms the skin, and reduces inflammation.”— Dr Derrick Phillips, dermatologist
“This is an all-in-one cleanser for oily skin. The formulation is gel to foam, which penetrates the skin well and is helpful when trying to remove impurities. The ingredients have a powerhouse trio: salicylic acid 2% (to exfoliate and reduce pore clogging), niacinamide (which provides an anti-inflammatory action and protects the skin barrier) and ceramides (which trap moisture and maintain hydration). This combination makes the product easily tolerable by oily skin. The cleanser also includes hectorite clay, which absorbs excess sebum. It can easily be used twice a day; remember to rub into the skin well for up to a minute before washing off.”— Dr Alia Ahmed, consultant dermatologist
“This cleanser has been designed to combat acne and prevent future breakouts while gently cleansing the skin, so is perfect for my own acne-prone skin. It contains 3% sulfur to help reduce acne and prevent excess oil production, as well as AHAs [exfoliating alpha hydroxy acids, like glycolic and lactic acid] to exfoliate and unclog pores. It’s very well formulated and foams well leaving the skin feeling clean, but not stripped.” — Dr Anjali Mahto, consultant dermatologist and founder of Self London
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
“I used this gel-to-foam cleanser down to the last drop, it’s that good. The smallest squeeze goes a long way to dissolve a day’s worth of makeup and oil. It’s all thanks to star ingredient glucoside, which is a very mild surfactant and creates a creamy lather. It leaves my skin feeling clean, but not squeaky — a downside of many foaming or oily skin cleansers. In fact, it’s so gentle, I use it in the morning, too.” — Jacqueline Kilikita, Deputy Beauty Director
“My skin can feel quite greasy and congested when I wake up, and this gel cleanser has made a big difference ever since I added it to my morning skincare rotation. It contains Japanese kyo-matcha, classified as the finest grade of green tea powder produced in Kyoto. You’ve probably heard of matcha and its powers as an antioxidant (that’s how I justify my expensive matcha latte habit to myself, anyway).
“I can vouch for its effectiveness at taking away excessive sebum on my skin without stripping the moisture barrier. The gel-like texture works up a strong lather with just a splash of water, and leaves my skin feeling clean but not dry or tingly. Other star ingredients include mugwort — a herb often used in Eastern medicine to calm irritation — plus willow bark and coix seeds, both BHA alternatives to gently buff impurities away. I love using this at the start of my day to lift any sense of greasiness. For my double cleanse at night, I like to swap in a more gentle cleanser (my go-to is Tatcha’s The Rice Wash).”— Venus Wong, Senior Writer
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
“In my experience, most [cleansers designed for oily skin] are too strong and often leave the delicate skin barrier tight and dry and imbalanced. I feel that so-called combination skin is actually oil-prone skin with a disrupted skin barrier that is now losing moisture, and as such is dehydrated.
“So in essence, when I am managing those with oily skin, especially if blemish-prone, I often suggest using the most gentle cleanser such as the CeraVe hydrating wash. It may sound counterintuitive, but so often after using this wash, those with oil-prone skin often report to me that their skin is softer, more hydrated and appears to be less oily and blemish-prone. Essentially it is happy, hydrated, balanced skin.” — Dr Justine Hextall, consultant dermatologist and medical director of Tarrant Street Clinic
“Oily skin often leads to breakouts — something I know very well. This is the only cleanser that tackles both concerns without completely decimating my skin barrier. It contains alpha hydroxy acids (AHAs) including lactic acid, which exfoliates the surface of the skin, and beta hydroxy acids (BHAs) — namely salicylic acid, which gets deep inside the pores and breaks up the paste-like combination of dirt, oil and dead skin cells that cause blackheads. It has a gentle foaming action, so it chips away at face grease, sunscreen and makeup. I use it in the evening, rather than the morning. If your skincare features any exfoliating acids, consider adding a high factor, broad spectrum SPF to your morning skincare routine, as they can make skin sensitive to sunlight.” — Jacqueline Kilikita, Deputy Beauty Director