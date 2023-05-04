Instantly, the result was so much more flawless than if I had applied foundation and powdered over it. Vincent's hack lent my shiny skin a soft-focus finish, occupying a cosy space between matte and dewy. Come lunchtime, when my makeup usually starts to move, it remained perfectly in place, nor had it collected in the fine lines underneath my eyes. At the very end of the day, I noticed the slightest shine on my cheeks and on the tip of my nose, but this looked like a natural highlighter rather than oil. In fact, it felt like a shame to take my makeup off come 10pm — it was still beautifully intact.