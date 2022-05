A good rule of thumb to remember is that UVA causes ageing (for example, fine lines and dark spots) and UVB causes burning. It's imperative to wear sunscreen daily, even on cloudy days . "This is, in fact, the time we often see the worst sunburn due to false security that there is no sunshine around," adds Dr Mahto.Another key thing to consider when making sure you're well protected from the sun's rays is that you’ve applied enough product. A good estimate would be a teaspoonful of sunscreen for your entire face and extra for your ears. It might seem like an excessive amount to begin with but Dr Mahto says that most of us tend to vastly under-apply sunscreen and so we often don't get the stated factor on the bottle. "Wearing high factor sunscreen is also therefore beneficial in protecting the skin." Dr Mahto says that for this reason, getting protection from a dedicated sunscreen is always better than relying on SPF in moisturiser or makeup.