Active ingredients work best when they have good contact time with skin so immediately washing off a cleanser like this isn't going to benefit your skin. In fact, it could be a real waste of money. I didn't realise just how wasteful I had been until I stuck with this TikTok hack as part of my nighttime skincare ritual. A few weeks in, my skin is gleaming in all the right places (you can see the light glinting off my cheeks in the picture above) and I no longer wake up in the morning with a family of new whiteheads. Don't get me wrong, this won't sort your breakouts entirely. I still get them (thanks, hormones) but I'm noticing my skin become clearer and more even in tone. I combine the hack with my new favourite skin-smoothing serum and while the change is a subtle one, it's noticeable to me.