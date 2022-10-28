Dr Idriss hinted to her 94.2k followers that they were wasting time and — perhaps more importantly at the moment — their hard-earned cash by splashing their face with water, massaging in their active cleanser for a little bit and then rinsing it off. In the video, Dr Idriss says that you'll get the most benefits if you let the cleanser sit on your skin for one or two minutes before washing it off, and that the hack could even "give you the skin of your dreams". That's a bold claim but it seems a handful of Dr Idriss' followers are sold already. "Did this and helped with my breakouts," wrote one in response, while others thanked her for introducing the trick into their skincare routine.