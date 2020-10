How To Tell If You Have Fungal Acne (& How To Get Rid Once & For All)

"While I do understand why the term is used diagnostically, fungal acne is a bit of a misnomer," confirmed consultant dermatologist Dr Mary Sommerlad . "Although the tender red spots you get with fungal acne can look like classic acne and it’s most common in young people, there are several important differences. Namely, there are no comedones ( blackheads and whiteheads ), no seborrhoea ( excessive oil production ) and no hormonal influence in fungal acne," she explained.Quick pimple primer: the anatomy of a spot is excess oil plus acne bacteria, plus inflammation, plus a blocked pore. We all have acne bacteria on our skin but we don’t all have acne, as some of these spot-causing factors are synergistically linked. The more sebum you produce, the more clogged your pores will be; the more clogged your pores are, the more inflammation you’ll develop, and so on. Hormonal surges like the testosterone increase seen in ovulating people around their period can also cause an increase in sebum, which puts you right back on that rollercoaster.