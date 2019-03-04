Acne doesn’t discriminate — especially on where it decides to set up camp. The bumps can park on your face, appearing on your chin or cheeks. Or, they can pop up on other parts of your body — including your scalp.
Even though it's covered in hair follicles, the scalp is actual skin. Just like your face, it can be prone to dryness, scabbing, scarring, and "acne." Dermatologist Neil Sadick, MD, of Sadick Dermatology in New York City, tells Refinery29 that scalp acne (known by doctors as folliculitis) occurs when a hair follicle gets clogged with sebum or product debris.
Ted Lain, MD, of Sanova Dermatology in Texas, explains that scalp acne is a common result of inflammation of the hair follicles. But sometimes it can be a sign of something more serious. “Acne on the scalp may also indicate a bacterial infection," he says. "If the acne seems very inflamed, itchy, and is spreading very quickly, you should seek care from a dermatologist."
If you've noticed a few pesky, red bumps after skipping a few washes, slathering your scalp with oil (which causes clogging), or rocking a slightly-snug protective style — the key to getting rid of scalp acne starts with picking the right products. Ahead, find the exact tips (and products) dermatologists give their clients when acne attacks.
