Lathering up with a shampoo for your second wash will dissolve any residual grease or grime and can be used to target certain hair or scalp conditions. If you’re already using any medicated shampoos to help with, say, dandruff or psoriasis , the first wash will help these penetrate the scalp much better. If you’re not battling bigger hair woes, it’s really worth getting a shampoo that is formulated to address different hair concerns. For example, if you’ve got fine hair, you might try Bumble and Bumble’s Thickening Shampoo which is super light so won’t weigh hair down (and also contains Aloe Leaf juice to restore broken hair); those with a more sensitive scalp should try Kiehl’s Amino Acid Shampoo which not only smells amazing (coconut, enough said) but also deeply moisturises hair. Kerastase’s Aura Botanica Bain Micellaire is a great all-rounder. To brighten colour or supercharge shine, try Christophe Robin’s Clarifying Shampoo with chamomile and cornflower which gets rid of excess pigment from strands, leaving a halo of hair in its wake. Whichever you choose, your head will feel so fresh and so clean that it’s unlikely you’ll ever look back.