Intrigued, I got my hands on the cleanser, which combines vitamin C and PHA, also known as polyhydroxy acids PHAs are very gentle chemical exfoliators, like glycolic acid and lactic acid . The difference is that they're a lot less harsh, and so are much better to those with sensitive or easily aggravated skin. I expected this to be a cream-based cleanser with no foam, and while it felt luxuriously pillowy and soft against my skin, it also lathered up a treat on contact with water. This took me by surprise and I realised I had been a little overzealous with the application. A pea-sized squeeze is all that was needed to slice through my heavy foundation, mascara and matte lipstick in one go. In fact, it's so effective, I didn't need to go in with a second cleanse, which I usually do at the end of the day.