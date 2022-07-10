I Tried Aldi’s New Designer Skin & Makeup ‘Dupes’ — Here’s My Verdict

I don't like applying makeup with my fingers for fear of it collecting underneath my nails, so I applied this with a brush, instead. Granted, it glided on seamlessly, and the coverage was brilliant. So much so, I ditched my concealer. But throughout the day, I noticed that it became slightly patchy on my cheeks. I think this was my fault, as I only used one pump. The next time I tried it, I realised I needed at least two more squeezes for fuller coverage. Lo and behold, my skin gleamed in all the right places, and felt nourished and moisturised. Another thing I liked is that it didn't noticeably oxidise throughout the day or turn a dubious shade of tangerine. It smells nice, too, but if you're not a fan of fragrance, you might want to re-think this.