This New £3.49 Aldi Toner Is Clearing Up My Acne-Prone Skin

While dermatologists want us to be aware that using AHAs and BHAs together may cause sensitivity and irritation, a handful of brands are combining them in very low concentrations so that they can work in synergy to exfoliate skin and put a stop to spots without upsetting skin. This is one of those products. Exfoliating toners can be used during the daytime, but it's usually recommended to use them at nighttime when your skin tends to renew and regenerate. Using it is easy: after cleansing, apply just as you would a toner, either patting it in with your hands or decanted onto a cotton pad, which you can swipe all over your skin. The texture is like water, so it's not moisturising enough on its own. For two weeks, I've been following it up with a hydrating moisturiser ( The Organic Pharmacy Rose Diamond Face Cream, £290 ) but something non-comedogenic (less likely to clog pores) is a great option. Try The Ordinary Natural Moisturizing Factors + HA, £6.80 , the First Aid Beauty Hello FAB Coconut Water Cream, £30 , or CeraVe Facial Moisturising Lotion, £13 , which is a favourite among skin pros.