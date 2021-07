This Colour Care Shampoo Is The Best I’ve Tried — & It’s Only 85p

The colour care shampoo I'd been using recently just wasn't cutting it for me. Blue fades to green eventually but I wasn't happy with the speed at which it was happening so after a colour top-up, I hoped the Lacura product might slow things down. Together, the ingredients nourished each and every strand of my hair after the first wash (no matter how bleached and split — I'm overdue a good trim). It kept frizz on lockdown and made my lengths a lot more manageable. In fact, straightening took a lot less time than usual. Most importantly, it kept my colour intact for almost twice as long as other colour care shampoos. Even after two or three washes, it didn't strip my hair (there was hardly any bright blue evidence at the bottom of the shower like before) and I no longer have to dye my lengths as frequently.