Now, the actual washing process. Different hair types have different needs, and while straight and wavy hair types will usually want two shampoos and then conditioner curly and natural, kinky hair types often prefer to co-wash , which is washing with conditioner. Whichever you choose to use, remember to apply the product in small dollops and work in with your fingertips all over, as opposed to just whacking a load into the palm of your hand and rubbing in the easy-to-reach places. Small amounts of shampoo or co-wash are the best way to get an even, balanced clean all over. Not sure if you need that second shampoo ? Think of it as a double cleanse for your hair. The first shampoo removes dirt and pollution or grime build-up, as well as product residue, and the second wash essentially adds shine and gloss