The treatment began with a few drops (optional) of CBD/CBDA oil under the tongue for 6o seconds. I often take my vitamin B12 supplement this way, as it's said to find its way into the bloodstream quicker – but apparently, there's a knack to it, and micro-doses are most beneficial. In fact, both Spirit of Hemp and my therapist (who revealed she starts her day with a swig) mentioned that larger doses can sometimes have an opposite effect or do nothing at all. It tasted like a very strong, bitter olive oil with an extra green kick – not bad, but not great. It only took 15 minutes for my legs to feel lighter. At first, I wasn't sure if it was all in my head, but paired with a cup of hemp flower tea (much more palatable and packed with flavonoids, proven to have antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties), I was entirely zen.