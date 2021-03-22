I Tried The Inkey List Skincare Products — & Here’s My Honest Opinion

Skincare vloggers and beauty editors alike describe The Inkey List as a new version of The Ordinary. The label, which was formulated, developed, and launched in the UK in 2018, launched at U.S. Sephora stores in 2019 following its success in the European market.
Since then, there's been consistent buzz around the brand, especially in the niche YouTube beauty vlogger communities (Hyram is a fan). The schtick is that, like The Ordinary, The Inkey List is an ingredient-forward label with the objective of simplifying skincare, cutting out the extra frills of packaging, additives, or fragrance to give consumers the pared-down product at cost. So, everything's super cheap; around £4 to £17.
The affordability and general branding — everything comes in a plain white, colourless tube or bottle — piqued my curiosity. I went on The Inkey List website and took a skin-type compatibility quiz, which matched me with five Inkey List products to build into a daily routine that would hopefully plump, brighten, and hydrate my semi-sensitive, normal to dry skin. Read ahead for my honest reviews of all of them.
