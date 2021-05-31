8 Major Hair Colour Transformations To Inspire You This Summer

Since reopening their doors in April, hair salons in the UK have been fully booked as we flock to appointments in our droves to sort outgrown roots, split ends and faded colour.
When it comes to innovative new cuts, a handful of styles are reigning supreme right now: the shag, the mullet and '70s-inspired curtain bangs, of course (The Crown's Emma Corrin and Bridgerton's Phoebe Dynevor are fans). But hair colour is a little more of a mixed bag...
From sunset-inspired copper hues and buttery blondes to dusty pinks and face-framing highlights, post-lockdown colour knows no bounds, with expert hair colourists whipping up all manner of bold shades to satisfy our need for major change. It makes total sense: switching up your hair colour is exciting – not to mention empowering – and as everything still seems so wearisome, welcoming something fresh and different is a start to feeling brand-new.
Whether you prefer understated shades or something more out-there, prepare to be inspired by these eight mesmerising post-lockdown hair colour transformations.