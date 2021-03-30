13 Spring Hair Trends To Inspire Your Next Salon Appointment

From curtain bangs to the French bob, we've been collecting hair inspiration for what feels like an eternity.
Whether you're a seasoned Pinterest pinner or have hundreds of saved photos on Instagram, so many of us are in the mood for a brand-new hairstyle this spring, which makes perfect sense: well into our third lockdown, this is the longest many of us have gone without a hair appointment, so it's understandable we're all pining for change.
Thankfully, the wait is almost over. From 12th April, salons are once again throwing their doors open and the industry's top experts are predicting tons of game-changing new haircut trends. There's a style to suit everyone, too, whether you're after a full-on hair transformation or something subtle.
Ahead, discover the biggest hair movements set to take spring by storm, according to the hair world's top professionals.