How To Wear A Shag Haircut, This Year's Biggest Trend

For a long time, the shag haircut — a heavily layered cut inspired by the '70s — has been a style reserved for cool models and rock 'n' rollers who can totally pull off bouncy curls, a fringe swinging into their eyelashes, and snakeskin trousers. It's a look you admire in magazines and on Instagram, but can't quite envision on yourself.
That is until now, because the biggest haircut trend of 2019 is a modern take on the shag cut. It infuses soft layers, long fringe, lots of body, and just happens to be super flattering on everyone who tries it, including our own Junior Fashion Editor, Georgia Murray who was inspired to get the cut this May.
Sal Salcedo, a stylist at L.A.'s Nova Arts Salon, tells us the shag style is having a moment because the cut is customisable — able to be styled on hair of every length and texture. "Your stylist should mind your natural texture when cutting your hair in a shag," Salcedo tells us. "A fringe bang with soft framing around the face gives the shaggy kind of look — then you can play with how long you keep your textural layers and your ends."
Ahead, we've rounded up the best shag haircuts from the trendiest salons — all broken down by hair length. So while we may not be able to help you find the perfect vintage snakeskin, infusing some shag into your next haircut will definitely up your cool factor.