But back to Pintura. The brilliant thing about the selective hand-painting technique is that you can keep things subtle by dyeing just a pinch of strands at a time to lend a sun-kissed look, or select numerous locks of hair, from the roots to the mid-lengths and ends. Of course, it always pays to visit a professional so that they can suss out your individual curl pattern – especially if you want to go considerably lighter or you haven't bleached your hair at home before. And if you want to steer clear of bleach altogether, talk to your colourist about a high lift tint, a process which lightens the hair without it.