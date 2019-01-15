The One Haircut Everyone's Asking For This Winter

For a long time, the shag haircut — a heavily layered cut inspired by the '70s — has been a style reserved for cool models and rock 'n' rollers who can totally pull off bouncy curls, bangs swinging into their eyelashes, and body-hugging snakeskin pants. It's a look you admire in magazines and on Instagram, but can't quite envision on yourself.
That is until now, because the biggest haircut trend of 2019 is a modern take on the shag cut. It infuses soft layers, long fringe, lots of body, and just happens to be super flattering on everyone who tries it.
Advertisement
Sal Salcedo, a stylist at L.A.'s Nova Arts Salon, tells us the shag style is having a moment because the cut is customizable — able to be styled on hair of every length and texture. "Your stylist should mind your natural texture when cutting your hair in a shag," Salcedo tells us. "A fringe bang with soft framing around the face gives the shaggy kind of look — then you can play with how long you keep your textural layers and your ends."
Ahead, we've rounded up the best shag haircuts from the trendiest salons — all broken down by hair length. So while we may not be able to help you find the perfect vintage snakeskin, infusing some shag into your next haircut will definitely up your cool factor.
1 of 11
2 of 11
Advertisement
3 of 11
4 of 11
5 of 11
6 of 11
7 of 11
Advertisement
8 of 11
9 of 11
10 of 11
11 of 11
Advertisement