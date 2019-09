The One Haircut Everyone's Asking For This Winter

If your hair falls around your shoulders, you can try a shaggy lob with bangs to add an infusion of texture around the face. Celebrity stylist Jillian Halouska says the trend is popular because of its versatility — meaning it's workable on every hair texture. "The mid-length shag cut lends itself to a variety of styles," she explains. "The defining element is the texture, which infuses more layers and softness than the blunt cut that was everywhere last year."