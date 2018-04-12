There are lots of things in beauty you can scrimp on. Mascara, for one – I always find Max Factor and L’Oréal Paris perform just as well as designer brands. Sheet masks are another (they have superficial effects at best, so why cough up for some obscure niche brand when Dr. Jart does the trick?). Oh, and hairspray. If there’s a better hairspray on the planet than Elnett, I’m yet to find it. However, I always think it’s best to pay a little more for your hair colour if you can. Wherever you go, your colourist should give you a full consultation, carefully studying your hair type, history and routine before reaching for the foils. Nine times out of 10, this sort of service will be a little more expensive, but you do wear your hair every day.