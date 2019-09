I called my longtime colourist, Jenny Richards, at FOUR London to ask her advice: “Seeing colour fade within two weeks means something’s not right. We wouldn’t expect to see real fade for at least six weeks.” Hair colour is a huge process, and especially if you’re seeing a new colourist, it’s really important that they take a full history from you. “With blondes going brassy for example, it’s usually down to a colourist not taking into account the current condition of the hair, how it’s responded to colour in the past and the natural undertone of your hair underneath any dye,” said Jenny. My nonna always tells me: “You can lie to your priest because God knows the truth, but you must be honest with your doctor.” I’d extend that to your hairdresser, too – please tell them what your natural hair colour is and just how much abuse it’s been through. They’re there to help, not judge, and keeping mum on your hair history is a recipe for disaster.