Dear Daniela: Why Is The Bottom Layer Of My Hair So Frizzy?

As for home styling, Scott suggested Redken One United , £12.75, saying that he uses it on "practically all" of his clients, and noted the repairing benefits and lightweight texture. Anabel suggested a smoothing serum through the bottom layers of your hair to help counteract the effects of the humidity, and my personal recommendation is Color Wow Dream Coat , £24, which makes such bold claims that I was ready to be disappointed, but I loved it. You apply to damp hair and blow-dry it in; it lasts about three washes and gives you the most effective protection against humidity I’ve seen in a while. It uses a special polymer blend to essentially ‘waterproof’ the hair, without weighing it down – but it does have to be heat-activated, so not good if you like to air-dry.