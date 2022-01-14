The Rise & Fall Of Skincare’s Most Controversial Beauty Product

Still, acids — including high strength versions — are available over the counter and remain popular, especially among skincare enthusiasts online. Dr Kluk says that the abundance of information that we can access on the internet or on social media can be overwhelming. "Opinions are often conflicting and many influencers are providing anecdotal remedies with no formal experience, expertise or training in managing skin health. This situation leaves people to cobble together snippets of advice and draw their own conclusions, and the results are often less than desirable." The exfoliating facial toner that worked for your favourite beauty blogger could have unpleasant side effects on your skin, for example. Lisa agrees and explains that the wealth of information online regarding exfoliating acids (especially layering and mixing them) is causing more harm than good. "This is because people are using them without realising the power they have and the damage they can do," she tells R29. "Layering should only be done with acids that are prescribed by a skin specialist."