TikTok’s 10-Second Eyeliner Hack Is So Easy, You’ll Never Struggle Again

In mere moments, both smoky wings were sharp, precise and – most importantly – symmetrical. It was much easier than the usual method I use (sitting cross-legged on the floor and steadying my elbow on my knee). Other than making sure the shape was the same on both sides using the clear tape, I can't fault the process but worried about the eyeshadow smudging throughout the day so finished off the look with a veil of Milk Makeup Hydro Grip Setting Spray, £17 , to lock it in place. The good thing about this trick is that you can decide exactly how big or small you'd like the wing to be by adjusting the tape, so you can forget about ending up with overly dramatic eyes (if that's not your thing), which always seems to happen when you add more liner in a bid for perfection.