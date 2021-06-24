No matter how expensive or beloved the foundation, sometimes my skin ends up looking a little flat after applying makeup, but this mixture breathed life into my face. The product itself applied seamlessly and my skin was dewy, radiant and smooth. The reflective particles in the liquid highlighter and silky texture of the primer blurred any blemishes including a big spot I grew overnight, and I didn't need concealer. Though I mixed four different products, I actually ended up using much less than I would usually so my skin didn't feel caked or heavy and I had a little left over for the next day. I'm surprised I hadn't thought of doing this before and, actually, it has convinced me to ditch the heavy foundation and switch up the way I apply makeup.