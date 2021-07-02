Why not buy an actual BB cream, you ask? Though there are plenty on the market, many shade ranges are limited. Foundation on the other hand tends to have a wider selection of colours to suit more skin tones, so mixing products together allows you to tailor the BB to your individual skin tone. Depending on the ingredients in your moisturiser (or serum, if you're using this instead), this DIY BB cream might have better skin benefits, too. I know my skin laps up vitamin C, which I've noticed helps to reduce skin staining left behind by a recent breakout. Makeup artists play apothecary all the time and mix up different batches and blends to suit their model's skin needs, so it makes perfect sense that this hack is taking off. If you're in a hurry, you could even combine the products on the back of your hand, but if you top up your makeup regularly, a little pot is great for on the go.