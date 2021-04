I started with bare skin, save for a touch of very light moisturiser ( Caudalie Vinoperfect Instant Brightening Moisturiser, £34 ) as there were many layers of makeup to follow and my skin gets clogged easily. My lipstick of choice was the HIGHR Collective Lipstick in Chiltern, £17.50 , for its intense candy red pigment and creamy texture thanks to lots of nourishing plant-based oils. It stays put on lips, too. It felt alien to draw all over my face with it but even weirder when I worked it into the skin. I reached for the Clè de Peau High Coverage Foundation Brush, £60 , which is one of the best quality blending brushes out there. The soft but sturdy bristles helped blend the lipstick easily but I have to admit, it did take some work.