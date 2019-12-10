Party season is in full swing and if you've already bagged your outfit, you might be looking to amp up your makeup. Anything goes for Christmas and New Year parties but simple tweaks like glitter eyeshadow (biodegradable, of course), red lipstick, fluffy lashes and a classic smoky eye always tend to reign supreme.
Keeping these looks intact can be difficult, though. Ahead, we enlisted top celebrity makeup artist Mary Greenwell (who counts Cate Blanchett, Amanda Seyfried and Emilia Clarke as clients) to share the tips and tricks she swears by for long-lasting makeup.
Always prime your lids for eye makeup
While Mary doesn’t recommend skipping moisturiser or eye cream, if you apply a thin layer of translucent powder over your eyelid before eyeliner, you're going to give it much better staying power. "It can be translucent or a neutral, nude shade, just so that the liner has something to hold on to," says Mary.
Don't be too cautious with eyeliner
Along with putting on false eyelashes, applying eyeliner (especially liquid) is probably one of the most difficult beauty steps to master, both in terms of symmetry (if you're fashioning a wing) and making it completely smudge-proof.
A lot of us have a tendency to avoid our lash line entirely, drawing flicks ever so slightly above this space, but the formula might slip and slide. Instead, Mary advises wedging your eyeliner pen or pencil right into the lash. "Whether you’re using kohl or liquid, don’t be afraid to get right in there at the root," she says. This is where the pigment will stick around. She also advises making liner the second to last step, followed by lashings of mascara. "Lots and lots of mascara makes the liner look even more fabulous and helps to minimise the appearance of any mistakes."
How to stop mascara from smudging
The only way to ensure you won't get racoon eyes come 10pm is to switch your current mascara out for a waterproof formula. Unlike foundation or concealer, Mary mentions it is one of the only water-resistant makeup products she actually rates. Try Tom Ford Emotionproof Mascara, £38, Fairydrops Scandal Queen Waterproof Mascara, £18.50 or Maybelline Colossal Waterproof Mascara, £6.99, all of which don't budge. "And make sure it's completely dry before you look up!" Mary adds.
Spend longer on your skin
"The more time you spend on your skin, the longer your makeup will last," says Mary, "so it pays to nail the correct skincare regime for your skin type."
If your skin is excessively oily or you have combination skin, use a mattifying moisturiser such as Avene Cleanance Mattifying Emulsion, £11.50, or SPF, like Murad's Oil And Pore Control Mattifier SPF45 PA++++, £35. For those with skin on the dry side, mix a drop of facial oil in with your moisturiser to give foundation and concealer good slip, and to make blending easier. Try Oskia's Restoration Oil, £16.
Less is more when it comes to your base
Heavy coverage foundation is great when it comes to blanketing blemishes, but some formulas can slip and slide or collect in creases. "I like to use quite a thin foundation and then enlist a really good, creamy concealer, which blends easily to blanket dark circles or blemishes," says Mary. Try Iconic London's Seamless Concealer, £22. "I love skin that looks 'real', so layering is definitely part of this."
Rethink your eye makeup
"Glitter is good for that party look but what I much prefer is a shimmer eyeshadow which does a better job at adding definition and shadow," says Mary. It's also less likely to crease or end up on your cheeks. She recommends Iconic London's Chrome Flash Eye Pots, £19 each. "You can go major, for example all over the lid, super subtle by dotting shadow in the centre, or even take it right up to your brow bone." Apply cream eyeshadow using your fingers and enlist a fluffy blending brush to soften any harsh edges.
Choose powder highlighter over liquid
"I like modern highlighting," says Mary, who prefers gentle, powder highlighter over liquid or cream versions, which can look quite frosty. "Creams are fantastic during the day because they are subtle, but powders last much longer than creams as they blend into your skin better." If you do want to dial up the luminosity, Mary likes to use a cream blush and a powder highlighter on top.
Lipstick top-ups are inevitable
Applying lip liner all over the lip is a good trick to give lipstick or gloss velcro staying power, but Mary thinks this can change the colour of the lipstick too much. "Use lip liner to outline the mouth only," she says. To keep lipstick looking fresh, invest in a serious matte, such as MAC's Retro Matte Liquid Lip Colour, £19, and keep a moisturising lip balm to hand, like O'Keeffe's Lip Repair Unscented Lip Balm, £4.24. Dab this gently on to lips throughout the evening and press them together to save you top-ups and revitalise your colour instantly.
