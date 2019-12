A lot of us have a tendency to avoid our lash line entirely, drawing flicks ever so slightly above this space, but the formula might slip and slide. Instead, Mary advises wedging your eyeliner pen or pencil right into the lash. "Whether you’re using kohl or liquid, don’t be afraid to get right in there at the root," she says. This is where the pigment will stick around. She also advises making liner the second to last step, followed by lashings of mascara . "Lots and lots of mascara makes the liner look even more fabulous and helps to minimise the appearance of any mistakes."