9 Of The Best Foundation Ranges With Olive Skin Tones In Mind

If you have olive skin, you'll know how difficult it is to find a foundation that fits. It seems the yellow, green and golden undertones which categorise olive skin have often been overlooked in formulation, so whether you shop online or tap makeup counters for advice, it's likely you've come away with a shade of foundation that is either too ashy or dubiously orange.
Even though there are hundreds of brilliant beauty brands out there, the shade matching issue is widespread, with a recent survey by EX1 Cosmetics indicating that 90% of people with olive skin still struggle to find the right foundation for their skin type. Luckily, though, companies are listening to consumers and expanding their shade ranges to meet the need.
Whatever your budget, click through to discover the best foundation ranges with olive skin tones in mind.