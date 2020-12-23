Gearing up for the holidays means surfing the internet for the recipe you thought you saved on Instagram, FaceTiming your cousins to argue about who has the better-looking tree, and getting very last-minute gifts. On top of all that, you have to figure out what to wear and how you'll do your makeup for all the virtual dinner parties booked in on your iCal.
Holiday makeup typically calls to mind red lipstick or a smoky eye, but we're feeling eyeliner this season. Use some bold colours, draw your cat eye a little longer or higher than usual — we could all use some joy this year, and a flick of bright liner might be the break from reality you need. Ahead, discover 13 eyeliner looks that will be the talk of the Zoom chat in the best way.