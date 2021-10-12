TikTok’s Clean Look Makeup Trend Channels Main Character Energy

While everyone has their own take, the principles remain the same. Start with a touch of concealer or tinted moisturiser, if you feel like you need some coverage. Then it's time to go ham on the cream blush, tapping the pigment all the way up your cheekbones for a lifted effect. Follow with dramatic feathered brows, long lashes and a touch of tint on the lips, and you're good to go. The result is a look that is fresh and flattering, but still veers on the side of natural. Once your makeup is set, complete with slicked-back hair and some understated gold jewellery.