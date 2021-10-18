TikTok’s Clean Look Makeup Trend Channels Main Character Energy

Over the years, the beauty world has seen innumerable iterations and phases of "natural" makeup — everything from everyday contouring and strobing to faux freckles.
But the latest viral beauty trend, racking up 11 million+ views on TikTok, gives a name to 2021's answer to post-lockdown makeup. Putting a fresh spin on "lo-fi" beauty, "Clean Look" makeup is the fun and easy way to approach everyday makeup that is beginner-friendly and will, by all accounts, make you look expensive AF.
Characterized by a fresh, blushed-up appearance, the Clean Look is all about amping up your natural skin and features with just a few products. Taking inspiration from the likes of Zendaya, Bella Hadid, Laura Harrier, and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, the look is easy to DIY — here's how.
While everyone has their own take, the principles remain the same. Start with a touch of concealer or tinted moisturizer, if you feel like you need some coverage. Then it's time to go ham on the cream blush, tapping the pigment all the way up your cheekbones for a lifted effect. Follow with dramatic feathered brows, long lashes, and a touch of tint on the lips, and you're good to go. The result is a look that is fresh and flattering, but still veers on the side of natural. Once your makeup is set, complete with slicked-back hair and some understated gold jewelry.
YouTuber and TikToker Eva Gutowski (@mylifeaseva) gets it right with her rendition. In a video that's garnered half a million likes, she demonstrates how she nails the look with just some concealer, cream bronzer and blush, a strong brow gel, and a lip tint.
@mylifeaseva
Mastering the "Clean Look" for my mixed/POC friends!
Another user, Kesia (@_keeees_), proves that the look doesn't even require the crème de la crème of beauty products, showing her followers how to get the results with products under $10. And, as she notes, it's a perfect look to attempt for those who want to dip their toes into makeup but don't really know where to start, as there's barely any technique required.
@_keeees_ Getting the "clean look" down for all my POC besties
It sounds simple, but when used right, these products leave you with Zendaya levels of stunning, yet still manage to feel fit for both the office and Sunday brunch. And to take this look to night, we recommend simply adding some liquid highlighter and a brown liquid liner to subtly enhance the eye.
The beauty of this approach is that it really comes down to highlighting your features over masking them. And, it's completely up to you where you want to take it. Play around with some shimmer on your eyes or the level of coverage you want; the building blocks are there for you to experiment with.
Here's how some other TikTokers are achieving the look in their own unique way.
@radhika.p18 this also happens to be my everyday routine
@geenahunt hope you enjoy and are having a great day 😊 Ib: @evarankiin #cleanlook #cleanmakeup
@shakkarwarrior Just a reminder: skin and hair texture are "clean" too, this look is universal 💕💕