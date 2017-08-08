First step? Brow rehab. "We tell clients to throw away their tweezers, and come in every six to eight weeks so we can do clean-ups in between the stages of growing," she explains. "It trains the hair cycle to grow into the actual brow line. People don't realize that when you're tweezing randomly, the hair kind of grows randomly, but if you train them and put them on a cycle, they'll actually grow in along the brow line." This also includes tinting and is done for six months to ensure the full growth is achieved.