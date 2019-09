Hailee Steinfeld Doesn't Know What 'Woke' Means

In July of 2017, there are a few things that one should know about. You should know that fidget spinners will take over the world. You should know that Game of Thrones returns on July 16. And you should know how to use the word "woke" correctly . Or at the very least, you should know the word, period. I mean, even Merriam-Webster wrote an entire blog entry back in January 2016 on the meaning, history, and social media presence of the new word because it was well on its way to being included in the actual dictionary. Taking that in to consideration, I simply refuse to believe that anyone under the age of 25 — or even 30 — does not know what the word means. Except for, apparently, Hailee Steinfeld.