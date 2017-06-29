Huda Kattan Is Bringing Instagram Brows To The Masses

For a person with brows as thick and bold as Huda Kattan's, we were surprised when she announced that her next collab would be... with Tweezerman. (Um, does she even pluck those arches?)
Turns out, yes, the queen of YouTube actually relies on the tool — just maybe a lot more sparingly than the rest of us did in the 2000s. "My passion for beauty started when I was 9-years-old, mainly because I had eyebrows like Bert from Sesame Street and my sisters Mona & Alya started calling me Berta," she says on her YouTube channel. She followed up in a press release, "I've been using [Tweezerman] for years because of the quality of their tweezers... [it] really is unparalleled."
This month, Kattan is ready to share her brow grooming secrets with the rest of us. The Tweezerman x Huda Beauty Collection is a kiss-shaped pouch loaded with her four go-to tools: a full-size pair of slanted Tweezerman tweezers, a mini slant tweezer, a mirror, one spoolie brush, and a pair of brow shaping scissors. (But, surprisingly, no caliper.) Hey, we didn't say that getting her signature brows was going to be fast — or easy.
On her channel, Kattan has confessed to messing up her near-perfect brows once or twice. After rocking the thicker look for years, Kattan, like a lot of people, went a little too far with the tweezers, "I made [my brows] really thin...[thin brows] can make you look older. My features are stronger, so I needed heavier brows." Fast forward several years and here we are tuning in for any tip Kattan offers up on how to fill, pluck, and trim her set.
While the kit will set you back $65, you're also free to shop the tweezers solo or opt for the travel-friendly miniature kit featuring a set of tweezers and a mirror. But as we learned from Katan, it's always best to go big or go home.
